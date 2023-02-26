Shocking revelations have come to light as a former prisoner, Pradip Kakati, has alleged that the assistant superintendent of Nalbari Jail, Manisha Rajbongshi, is involved in illegal activities with the help of some prisoners.

Kakati, who was imprisoned since 2007 and was later shifted to Nalbari Jail in 2014, made the claims in a press conference held in Rangia. He alleges that a vicious circle has been formed under the leadership of Rajbongshi, and the gang is responsible for providing alcohol, drugs, and other illegal items inside the prison. Kakati also claims that the gang is organizing gambling activities inside the premises of the prison.

According to Kakati, Rajbongshi has managed to evade punishment and is still continuing her illegal activities with impunity. He has appealed to the concerned authorities to conduct a sudden visit to the Nalbari Jail to investigate the matter.

The allegations made by Kakati are alarming and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of the inmates in Nalbari Jail. It is imperative that the authorities take immediate action to investigate the matter and ensure that such illegal activities are curbed in prisons.

The allegations made by Kakati are yet to be confirmed, and investigations are ongoing. We will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

It is crucial that the authorities take swift and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of prisoners and prevent such illegal activities from taking place in the future. The public demands accountability and transparency from the concerned authorities to restore the trust of the people in the justice system.