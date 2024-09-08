Former Rajya Sabha MP from Assam, Ripun Bora, who had recently resigned as the state Trinamool Congress (TMC) president, returned to the Congress on September 8.

During an Extended Executive Committee meeting at Charaideo, Jitendra Singh, the AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam welcomed Bora back into the party.

Speaking to reporters, Bora said, “The people of Assam are fed up with the misrule of BJP government. We will all work together to strengthen the Congress further and expose the ruling alliance’s corruption, communalism before the people."

Several top functionaries of state TMC also joined the Congress along with him.

Besides Singh, state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Bora, a former state cabinet minister and also an ex-MP who had left Congress in April 2022, had resigned from the Trinamool Congress on September one, claiming that the people of the northeastern state consider it as a “regional party” of West Bengal and are “not willing to accept” it as their own.

Earlier last week, Bora, sending his resignation letter to the party chief had stated, "Since joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April 2022, my team and I have worked tirelessly for the party's growth in Assam, striving to position it as a viable alternative to counter the BJP. My decision to join TMC was driven by my admiration for the leadership of our honourable Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee and yourself and I committed wholeheartedly to this mission."