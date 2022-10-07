Dr Amal Rajkhowa, the former secretary general of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, died on October 7 after suffering from heart disease.

According to the reports, Dr Rajkhowa had been admitted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for several days before passing away.

He was suffering from several heart-related diseases and was under treatment when he died.

The death of the literary figure has shaken the state's literary community.

Dr Rajkhowa was also known for having translated Ṛtusaṃhāra, a work of Kalidas, and also for translating Chanakya. Besides this, he is also known to have translated several verses from Sanskrit into Assamese.

He was born in Jorhat, in 1941 and graduated from Cotton University, and completed his post-graduation at Guwahati University.

Rajkhowa also received his Ph.D. degree from Dibrugarh University in research on "Social and Political Consciousness in Assamese Novels: A Critical Study".

He was known to have written Adarsha Jibon Sarothi, Biswa Uponyakhor Kotha aru Kahini (2017), Satabdir Abhibhakhon Prokhongo, Adhunik Asomiya Byakaran including 30 novels.

Including 'The cultural heritage of Northeast India', Rajkhowa edited many books as well as many grammar books for the correct use of the Assamese language. It is to be noted that the grammar books written by him are still circulated as textbooks at the high school level.

Dr Rajkhowa led the national event for three important years from 1958 to 1989 as the editor-in-chief of the Asom Sahitya Sabha from 1986 to 1989.

For his literary and organizational skills, Asom Sahitya Sabha was honored with the Nehru award, Borak Bondhu Honman award, and also a literary pension from the Assam government in 2004.

He was awarded the 'Bhogdaipariya Sahitya Award 2021' for his contribution to the world of literature.