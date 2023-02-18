Hailakandi Police on February 18 arrested a resident of Maharashtra for allegedly selling drugs in the Hailakandi district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Saig Gokhale, a resident of Keval Colony in Amravati district of Maharashtra. Saig Gokhale is also a former student of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar.

Police said that Gokhale was arrested with 20 small containers of drugs on February 17 from a hotel in Lalpani area in Katlicherra near the Assam-Mizoram border.

Police said that Gokhale, during interrogation, confessed that he collected the drugs from a man, who he identified as Najmul Hussain, from Silchar’s Madhurbond area on February 15 and came to Hailakandi on the same day.

Earlier on on February 2, carrying forward with the War on Drug initiative, Assam Police seized heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore in the Karbi Anglong district.

Acting swiftly after receiving reliable inputs, Police seized the consignment and apprehended three persons in two separate operations carried out by the police.

“1.304 kg of heroin worth Rs 6-7 crore was seized by the police during an operation and three persons apprehended in two separate operations in Karbi Anglong district today”, state John Das, SDPO Bokajan.

In the first operation, a team of police seized 304 grams of heroin in the Laharijan area and apprehended one person.

The apprehend person has been identified as Fayas Uddin (18) a native of Doboka area. Bokajan SDPO John Das, while speaking to the media stated that a checkpoint was set up in front of Laharijan police point upon receiving secret inputs. Laharaijan PP ASI Jiten Gogoi, SI (P) Sarat Kakati, C20 CRPF Camp Bokajan and PP staff were part of the operation taking charge of the search operation at the check point.

A vehicle bearing registration number AS-02CC-2548 was intercepted by the security personnel and during thorough search, found 25 soap cases containing 304 grams of heroin. The consignment was seized under the supervision of SDPO Bokajan and Officer-in-Charge, Bokajan.