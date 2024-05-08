Assam Police took a significant step towards curbing illegal arms trade within the state. In a recent operation, a joint team of security forces and Assam police apprehended Dhan Bora, a former member of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), on suspicion of arms trafficking.

The arrest unfolded in Doomdooma, a locality within the Tinsukia district. Acting on a tip-off, the forces conducted a late-night search operation that began at the Doomdooma bridge. This search ultimately led them to Bora's residence in Kordoiguri Borgorah, Doomdooma, where he was apprehended.

During the raid, incriminating evidence was found in Bora's possession. This included an American pistol along with 12 rounds of live ammunition. This seizure highlights the potential threat Bora posed with these illegal weapons.

Authorities believe Dhan Bora's arrest is a crucial development in their fight against the unlawful trade of firearms and ammunition within Assam. This crackdown signifies the state police's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of Bora's involvement in this illegal activity and to uncover any potential associates or networks he might be linked to. The outcome of these investigations will likely reveal the broader implications of his arms trafficking activities.

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