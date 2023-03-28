In an effort to organize former ULFA members from across the state, Anup Chetia, the former ULFA secretary, recently held a meeting with former ULFA members in Barpeta's Bhella village. The meeting was aimed at forming a new district committee and organizing former ULFA members in Barpeta district ahead of the upcoming session of the former ULFA members in Tezpur.

Chetia, who is currently on the lookout for former ULFA members from every district of the state, emphasized that ULFA is still a force and has not ended its existence. He also commented on the ongoing talks with ULFA, stating that the former ULFA unity forum was not involved in the talks but said the ongoing talks with ULFA were stalled in the final stages.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Chetia urged the government to define who the Assamese and Indigenous people are. He emphasized that there should not be a debate on Gamosa and demanded the government to decide who the Assamese and Indigenous are.

The former ULFA secretary also stated that the Indian government is in favour of sitting in talks with ULFA and ULFA Swatantra and entering into an agreement. Chetia has been organizing former ULFA members from every district of the state ahead of the session to be held in Tezpur.

The third session of the former ULFA members will be held on April 8, 9 and March 10 at Ban Theatre in Tezpur in Sonitpur district. The former ULFA unity forum session aims to bring together former ULFA members from across the state to discuss the current state of the organization and its future.