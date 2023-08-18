ormer Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajen Gohain has stepped down from his cabinet rank. Gohain's decision to resign has been attributed to his staunch disagreement with the delimitation process of the Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, a matter that he asserts has significant electoral implications.

Expressing opposition to what he perceives as the manipulation of electoral boundaries, Gohain's resignation is emphasized by a fervent protest against the alleged favoring of certain candidates through boundary adjustments. The former Union Minister has specifically alleged that the process has paved the way for the Nagaon seat to be offered to Badruddin Ajmal, a decision Gohain views as a disregard for democratic principles.

Throughout his political career, Gohain has been an influential figure in Assam's political landscape. Representing the Nagaon constituency since 1999, he has clinched the seat for an impressive four consecutive terms until 2014. However, the 2019 elections brought an unexpected twist when Gohain was denied the party ticket, sparking discussions about the dynamics within the party and shifts in the region's political trajectory.

Sources close to the situation have indicated that Gohain's resignation is rooted in a recent clash between new and old BJP members, highlighting internal tensions within the party.

In a poignant letter addressed to Assam's Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gohain explained the reasons behind his decision. He voiced concerns about the demography change in the 10-Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, rendering it seemingly unwinnable for future BJP candidates. Gohain expressed his deep dissatisfaction with the handling of this issue despite numerous discussions and written recommendations to party leadership, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Gohain's letter also revealed his feelings of betrayal and disrespect, considering his long-standing dedication to the party and the constituency he represented. He stressed his more than two-decade commitment to the party's ideology and his role as a four-term MP for Nagaon, spanning 20 years. The former Union Minister underlined his concerns for the safety and identity of the people of Nagaon.

While acknowledging his party's workers as the backbone of the BJP, Gohain emphasized that his decision was deeply personal. He affirmed his continued loyalty to the Bhartiya Janata Party despite this critical juncture in his political journey.