In a significant move to address the persistent issue of human-wildlife conflict, Assam has introduced anti-depredation squads in the districts surrounding the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon. This initiative, launched in collaboration with the conservation organization Aranyak, aims to safeguard both human lives and wildlife by minimizing instances of animals encroaching into human settlements.



On Sunday, the Forest Department, in partnership with Aranyak, established 13 Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS), with members drawn from local villages. These squads, composed primarily of farmers and other residents directly affected by wildlife activity, are tasked with protecting farmlands from animal threats.



Pranjal Baruah, the Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, emphasized the participatory approach of involving villagers who face challenges due to the proximity of wildlife to their lands. Speaking about the initiative, Baruah said, "During the meeting held at the Interpretation Hall of Pobitora Wildlife Range, participants received training on self-defense techniques and skill development to manage encounters with animals such as buffalo, rhinos, wild boars, and jackals. Additionally, they were educated on the behavior and characteristics of these animals to enable the safe and humane return of stray wildlife to the forest."



The meeting, attended by approximately 57 local participants, also saw the involvement of key figures, including Range Officer Pranjal Baruah, Fr-1 Mitul Das, frontline staff of Pobitora WLS, and Arif Hussain from Aranyak's Rhino Conservation Division.



In a gesture of support, Aranyak provided winter jackets, raincoats, and rechargeable torches to the ADS members to assist them in responding to emergencies during the winter months.