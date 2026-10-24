Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has launched the Chief Minister’s Green Task Force, which will include 82 students from the state who received training abroad under the Chief Minister’s Green Fellowship programme.

According to the minister, the 82 trainees will be part of the task force and contribute to the state’s environmental initiatives. The announcement marks a step towards involving trained young people in green and sustainability-related efforts.

Mallabaruah also said that work on the proposed ring road in Guwahati would begin soon. He noted that the project would require construction materials such as stone and sand.

The minister emphasised that legal mining would be necessary to meet the requirements of development projects while ensuring sustainable development.

Further details regarding the task force’s responsibilities and the timeline for the ring road project were not immediately available