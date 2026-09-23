Assam forms ministerial panel to examine Dimasa language committee report

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya has constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to examine the recommendations of a committee tasked with the protection, promotion and development of the Dimasa language.

According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota on September 23, the two-member panel will be headed by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, with Hill Areas Development Minister Krishnendu Paul as its other member.

The GoM will review the recommendations made in the committee's report and examine issues concerning the Dimasa language. It will subsequently submit its recommendations to the state government for further action.

The Hill Areas Department has been directed to provide the necessary secretarial support to the ministerial panel, the notification said.