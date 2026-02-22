Assam: Foundation stone laid for Museum to house historic Vrindavani Vastra in Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 22, laid the foundation stone for a dedicated cultural museum at Khanapara that will house the historic Vrindavani Vastra, marking a major step in the state government’s efforts to bring the revered textile back to Assam.

The Bhumi Pujan and formal inauguration ceremony of the Cultural Museum Project was held in the presence of senior government officials, cultural figures and members of the public.

The Vrindavani Vastra is a 16th-century woven textile traditionally attributed to the Vaishnavite saint-scholar Srimanta Sankardeva. The fabric depicts scenes from the life of Lord Krishna and is considered a masterpiece of Assamese weaving and devotional art. Currently preserved outside the state, it holds immense historical, religious and artistic significance for Assam.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the construction of a world-class museum in Guwahati would ensure that the sacred textile is displayed in a secure, climate-controlled environment meeting international conservation standards. He stated that the initiative reflects Assam’s commitment to reclaiming and preserving its civilisational heritage.

Officials informed that the museum will be equipped with modern archival facilities, exhibition galleries, and interpretation centres to educate visitors about the socio-cultural and spiritual legacy associated with the textile. The project is expected to boost cultural tourism while strengthening awareness about Assam’s Vaishnavite traditions.

The government reiterated that preparations for facilitating the return of the Vrindavani Vastra are progressing, and termed the foundation-laying ceremony a significant milestone in reconnecting the state with one of its most treasured historical artefacts.

The event concluded with traditional rituals and cultural presentations celebrating Assam’s rich artistic heritage.