The foundation stone for North East India's First Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, complete with a 100-bedded hospital, was ceremoniously laid today. Chief Minister, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal, presided over the groundbreaking ceremony at Khamtighat, Mancotta in Dibrugarh.

Organized by the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy in collaboration with the Dibrugarh District Administration, the event witnessed the participation of Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, State Minister for Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise, and Cultural Affairs Bimal Borah. The gathering also included AIDC Chairman Prashanta Phukan, Satyajit Paul, Deputy Director-General from the Ministry of Ayush, MLAs, and other esteemed dignitaries.

The institute, planned to be built on an expansive 45-bigha land, aims to transform the healthcare landscape in the region. With an estimated cost of ₹100 Crores, the project is slated for completion by 2026. The facility is envisioned not only as a research hub for Yoga & Naturopathy but also as a state-of-the-art hospital, equipped with 100 beds to cater to the diverse healthcare needs of the community.