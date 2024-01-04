Assam police on January 4 apprehended four individuals for their alleged involvement in the killing of a hog deer at the renowned Kaziranga National Park. The incident took place on January 2 near No 1 Koilakhat village in Bokakhat, Golaghat district, and was reported by the Kaziranga National Park (KNP).

Upon receiving the information, a dedicated team, including the Bokakhat Range Officer, Investigating Officer, and 10 armed personnel, was mobilized and swiftly dispatched to the location. Utilizing the expertise of the departmental sniffer dog, Leon, the authorities successfully traced the escape path of the poachers.

The trail led to the recovery of significant items, including an iron spear believed to be the murder weapon, a bamboo stick, and a distinctive grey-colored cap. The suspected poacher attempted to flee towards Diflu Tea Estate but was eventually apprehended, according to KNP authorities.

Further interrogation of the arrested individual revealed crucial information about his direct involvement in the poaching incident, along with the identities of his accomplices. Subsequent efforts led to the successful apprehension of three more suspects directly implicated in the killing of the hog deer.