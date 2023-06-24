In a major breakthrough, Assam police launched an extensive operation in the dense forests of Jagun, near the Arunachal border, not to apprehend militants, but to dismantle a thriving drugs mafia network. Four individuals have been arrested with a substantial quantity of illicit drugs, leading to the uprooting of a notorious drug base nestled in the Tinkupani forest area.

The raid was carried out under the vigilant supervision of Jagun police. The successful raid resulted in the apprehension of a drug dealer and three individuals seeking to purchase drugs.

During the operation, police managed to seize crucial evidence, including two mobile phones, a Pulsar bike, an Alto vehicle, and a sum of Rs 20,000 in cash. Notably, the bike bears the registration number AS 23AB 1380, while the Alto vehicle bears the registration number AS 23Z 1110. Investigations have revealed that Patadhin Jiten Lagasso (30), a notorious figure, has been orchestrating a lucrative drug racket across various parts of Jagun for an extended period.

The three individuals who were apprehended while attempting to procure drugs have been identified as Rajiv Hajong, also known as Dhapo, Lefong Lamati, and Khilomong Jugli. All three individuals hail from Jairampur, Arunachal Pradesh.