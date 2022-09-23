A pall of gloom descended in Assam's Nagaon district on September 23 after four children lost their lives by falling into a pond.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Chitalmari Beel village at Sutirpar in Juria in Assam’s Nagaon district when the children were playing.

Even though the locals recovered the bodies of the children from the pond, all four were declared dead when they were admitted to the hospital.

The deceased children have been identified as Arsina Khatun (10) Rahima Khatun (12), Nur Nessa (15), and Imrana Khatun (6).