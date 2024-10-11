A tragic incident unfolded in Assam's Dhubri district when a speeding SUV struck four children, resulting in their deaths.

The incident occurred near National Highway 17 in Golakganj, said Dhubri Superintendent of Police Navin Singh.

The children were identified as Mariyam Khatoon, Jouai Rahman, Abu Raihan, and Mehedi Husein.

Three of them died instantly, and one succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, Singh reported.

Authorities have apprehended the driver responsible for the high-speed collision. This heartbreaking event has shocked the community and prompted calls for greater road safety measures.



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