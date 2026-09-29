Assam: Four class 10 half-yearly examination question papers allegedly leaked in Bijni, exams cancelled

Question papers for four Class 10 subjects in the ongoing half-yearly examinations were allegedly leaked from a school in Chirang district, prompting authorities to cancel the examinations for all four subjects.

The question papers, reportedly leaked from Bhangnamari High School in Bijni, were for General Mathematics, General Science, Hindi and Arabic, according to preliminary information.

The alleged leak came to light during the half-yearly examination process, following which the examinations for the four subjects were cancelled.

The development has raised concerns over the security of examination papers and the conduct of the ongoing Class 10 half-yearly examinations in the area.

Further details regarding the source of the alleged leak and action against those responsible are awaited.