Assam: Four detained after 2,330 kg of suspected cannabis seized in Moranhat

Police have detained four people, including a woman, after recovering 2,330 kg of suspected cannabis during a raid at a residential house in Khatkhati Siding under Moranhat police station in Assam. The seizure was made during a late-night operation on October 11 conducted on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, with investigators suspecting possible links to an interstate drug trafficking network.

According to police, a team carried out a surprise raid at the house following a tip-off about the alleged illegal storage of narcotic substances. During the search, officials recovered 2,330 kg of suspected cannabis allegedly stored on the premises.

The four people detained in connection with the seizure have been identified as Ratul Kahar, a resident of Khatkhati Siding; Madan Karmakar of Moran Amguri; Gopal Das of Rangoli Deoghoria Das village; and Aruna Kahar.

Police are questioning the detained individuals to establish their alleged roles in the case and determine the source and intended destination of the seized substance.

Investigators suspect that the alleged operation could be linked to a larger interstate drug trafficking network. However, the suspected network's involvement is yet to be established.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police have intensified the investigation to identify other individuals who may be involved, trace possible supply routes and establish further links in the alleged drug trade.