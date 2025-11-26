Assam: Four detained for alleged links with ULFA(I) leader Adyaman Asom

Four individuals have been detained for interrogation over their alleged close links with ULFA(I) leader Adyaman Asom.

With support from Charaideo district police, the detainees — Maheswar Keot and Konak Gogoi of Sapekhati, Rahul Mohan of Borhat, and Bolin Boruah of Mahamora — were picked up for questioning.

Police officials confirmed that the four were taken into custody based on intelligence inputs suggesting that they had been in contact with the ULFA(I) cadre.

According to sources, Sonari Police have launched marathon questioning sessions to verify the nature and extent of the suspects’ communication with Adyaman Asom, a key operative known for his involvement in recent organisational activities of the banned outfit.

The detentions come days after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that surrendered ULFA(I) commander Arunodoi Asom would remain in Assam, signalling a tightened state-led approach toward the group’s activities.

Security agencies in Upper Assam have intensified surveillance and ground operations to prevent further organisational consolidation by the outfit.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing and more detentions have not been ruled out as scrutiny continues into local networks believed to be maintaining links with ULFA(I) members.