Charaideo district police have detained four people in connection with the theft of liquor worth approximately Rs 37 lakh from a wholesale warehouse in Sapekhati near Sonari, Assam. Police have also recovered the truck allegedly used to transport the stolen consignment, along with the liquor stock, following a coordinated operation across multiple locations.

The theft took place at the Prakash Gohain Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) Wholesale Warehouse in Sapekhati, from where 600 cartons of Royal Stag whisky were allegedly stolen using a truck.

Acting on leads, police traced the vehicle and recovered it along the Moran main road. The stolen liquor was reportedly still loaded in the truck at the time of its recovery.

As part of the investigation, police detained one person from Khowang and three others from Jorhat, taking the total number of detainees to four. Their identities and alleged roles in the theft have not yet been disclosed.

During the operation, police also recovered another truck loaded with liquor at Lahdoigarh. However, further details regarding the second vehicle and its connection, if any, to the theft are yet to emerge.

Charaideo Superintendent of Police Surjeet Singh Panesar addressed a press conference on Sunday and briefed the media about the theft and the subsequent police operation.

The four detained persons were brought to Sonari for further legal proceedings. Police are continuing the investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the theft and the involvement of those detained.