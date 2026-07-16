Assam: Four drug peddlers held in Dhubri, 600 Yaba tablets seized in police raid

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Dhubri Police arrested four alleged drug peddlers and seized 600 Yaba tablets during a raid at a suspected drug den in the NS Road area opposite Boro Masjid in Dhubri town on Thursday evening, July 16.

The operation was carried out by the Dhubri Crime Team with the support of Dhubri Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das following specific intelligence inputs about illegal drug activities in the area.

According to police, the accused were caught red-handed while allegedly consuming narcotic substances. A search of the premises led to the recovery of 600 Yaba tablets, which were reportedly packaged and ready for distribution in the local market.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nur Khan (50), son of late Rezzak Khan; Jahangir Alom (46), son of Nazrul Islam; Saiful Islam (34), son of Ekkabar Ali; and Monisur Islam (52), son of Samser Ali.

Police have registered a case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"We are committed to making Dhubri drug-free. This raid is part of our relentless zero-tolerance campaign against the narcotics trade in the region," Officer-in-Charge Pritam Das said.

Police said the four accused are being interrogated to establish the backward and forward linkages of the drug network and identify the suppliers and key operatives behind the racket. The investigation is underway.

