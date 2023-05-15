A joint team of Railway Protection Force (CIB) and Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested four women for smuggling cannabis at Lumding Railway Station in Assam. Acting on a secret tip-off, the team conducted a search operation and apprehended the women who were reportedly residents of Bihar.

The accused were nabbed from Kanchanjunga Express (train no- 13174), which had halted at platform no-4. According to sources, the four smugglers hailed from different districts of Bihar.

During the search, a total of 7 kg of ganja (cannabis) was recovered from various parts of their body. The police are currently investigating the matter.