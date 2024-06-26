Three sub-inspectors of the Basistha police, Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, along with constable Kalpajyoti Neog, are under scrutiny following allegations of brutality against a mentally challenged youth.

The police commissioner, Diganta Brar, interrogated the officers regarding the incident, which has drawn significant public outrage and demands for justice.

On the night of the incident, the officers, reportedly intoxicated, were allegedly involved in breaking the leg of Dhan Nath, a mentally challenged youth. Additionally, Ratul Nath, an army hospital driver, his brother Vijay Nath, and their aunt were beaten up by the officers and their associates.

The injured youth was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. Local residents have called for a thorough investigation into the incident, urging accountability for the actions of the police officers.

DCP (East) Mrinal Deka has been tasked with conducting the inquiry and is required to submit a detailed report to the police commissioner within seven days. Depending on the findings, there is a possibility of departmental suspension for the officers involved if they are found guilty.

The allegations have been denied by the officials, but the gravity of the situation has prompted top police officials to take immediate action. The police commissioner emphasized the importance of a transparent investigation to uphold justice and maintain public trust in law enforcement.