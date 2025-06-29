Assam: Four held by crime branch over suspected links with terror groups

In a continued crackdown on elements associated with various terrorist organizations operating in Northeast India, the City Police Crime Branch of Assam has apprehended four individuals from different locations across the state over alleged links with ULFA-I in connection with Crime Branch PS Case No. 02/2025.

The arrests were made over the past few days as part of an ongoing investigation targeting the network and operatives of proscribed extremist outfits.

The individuals arrested are:

Rishiraj Hazarika (31), son of Uma Hazarika, resident of Khelmati Gaon, Khatkhoti Bhagicha, under Moran Police Station, Dibrugarh.

Lintu Gogoi (31), son of Robin Ch. Gogoi, resident of Pengeri village, under Pengeri PS, Tinsukia district.

Himangshu Das (32), son of Late Sachin Das, resident of Budarurtup village, under Barpeta PS, Barpeta district.

Rupjyoti Boro (50), son of Bhagendra Nath Boro, resident of Patani Hajo, under Hajo PS, Kamrup (Metro) district.

All four suspects have been produced before the court and remanded to police custody for seven days to facilitate further interrogation and investigation.



Authorities are probing their possible links, roles, and affiliations with banned terrorist outfits, as well as their involvement in any organized activities that threaten internal security.