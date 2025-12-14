Assam: Four held in PWD slab theft case, stolen materials recovered from multiple warehouses

Police have apprehended four persons in connection with a Public Works Department (PWD) slab theft case registered under Dispur Police Station Case No. 975/2025 under Section 305(e) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The operation commenced with the arrest of Jaynal Abedin (21), a resident of Palhaji Gaon in Barpeta, who was intercepted while in possession of a 407 truck (Registration No. AS-02 CC 9763) allegedly used for transporting stolen PWD slabs. Police said the materials were being supplied to and sold at a warehouse located at Bongora Last Gate.

Based on disclosures made during interrogation, police subsequently arrested Shaber Ali (47) of Kaita Siddi Path, Bongora Last Gate, Mirza, and Sahil Ahmed (23) from Khopani Kuchi, Hajo, in Kamrup (Rural). A search of their premises led to the recovery of several stolen PWD materials from the warehouses.

Further investigation revealed that the stolen slabs were being sourced from another warehouse reportedly owned by Shahjahan. Acting on this lead, police conducted a search operation and apprehended Chubur Bhuyan (42), a resident of Balipara in Nalbari, who was allegedly linked to the theft network.

All four accused, along with the seized truck and recovered materials, have been brought to the police station for further legal proceedings. Police said the investigation is ongoing to identify additional links and recover more stolen government property.