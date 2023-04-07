In the Morigaon district of Assam, police nabbed four people in possession of 386 ATM cards and other illegal things.

Based on specific information, a Morigaon police team conducted routine checks around the district and intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle.

During the search, the police seized 386 ATM cards from the Central Bank of India, along with Rs 40,925 in cash, five mobile phones, two calculators, and other incriminating papers.

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The car was also held. During our preliminary inquiry, we discovered that they had withdrawn money using ATM cards. Four people have been detained. "Our inquiry is ongoing," Morigaon district Assistant Superintendent of Police Samiran Baishya stated.

Morigaon police recovered a huge number of SIM cards and caught one suspected cyber-criminal in connection with it last month.

A total of 438 SIM cards were confiscated during a raid on a property in the Moirabari section of the district.

A police squad performed the operation and made the confiscation based on specific information.

Mafiqul Islam, the arrested person, has been recognised.

