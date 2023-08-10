The forest personnel of Dhubri Division seized four illegal timber sawmills in the Madortari area on August 10.

On Thursday early in the morning, the forest personnel of Dhubri Division eradicated four sawmills for operating illegally.

Following a tip-off, a team from the Dhubri Forest Department, consisting of forest staff members, undertook a raid in a remote riverine char area to the east of Dhubri and dismantled and seized four unlawfully running band sawmills.



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According to DFO, Payeng, a small group of miscreants have been smuggling and operating a lucrative business of illegal timber logs and planks for a considerable amount of time away from the town in the Madortari area, where there are no roads and only through boat one can reach.

As a result, the band sawmill was shut down and the illegal timber, along with the necessary equipment needed to operate the band sawmill, was seized and brought under the custody of the forest department as per jurisdiction, stated DFO, Binod Kumar Payeng.