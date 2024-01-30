Four persons were mercilessly lynched by an angry mob on January 29 in Assam's Nalbari district that suspected them to be cattle lifters.

As per preliminary reports, the horrific incident unfolded in Nalbari's Dokoha where four persons were beaten up on suspicion of cattle thieves. Also, the mob torched a Swift Dzire vehicle suspected to have been used by the four individuals.

The police reached the spot and rescued the four in a serious condition. All the four have been admitted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

A probe has been initiated by Assam Police into the incident.

It needs mention that one of the injured persons is said to be from Katpuhar and the other three are from Raimadhar.

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