Assam: Four Manipur women held with Rs 7 crore heroin in major STF operation at Amingaon

In a major anti-narcotics operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police intercepted a group of alleged drug couriers at Amingaon, Assam and seized a significant quantity of heroin valued at approximately Rs 7 crore in the illegal market.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials tracked a group of women couriers reportedly led by Demthang Haokip (36), a resident of Tuibong in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, who was suspected to be coordinating the transportation of narcotics for distribution across lower Assam districts.

Based on the input, the STF team located and intercepted the group at Amingaon. During the search operation, a total of 62 soap boxes containing suspected heroin were recovered from their possession. The contraband weighed 837 grams, excluding the packaging.

Along with Demthang Haokip, three other women were apprehended in connection with the seizure. The detained individuals have been identified as Lam Neikim (25) of Zouveng village, Hoineigah (24) of Tuibong, Kim Neithen (36) of Lanva, and Ngah Pi (30), all from Churachandpur district in Manipur.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment was intended for delivery at Amingaon before being routed to various locations in lower Assam. Authorities believe the operation may be part of a larger interstate narcotics network.

The operation was led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police, STF. Officials confirmed that necessary legal procedures have been initiated under relevant provisions of the law.