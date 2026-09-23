Assam: Four more arrested in late-night cybercrime crackdown in Kamrup's Tupamari

Assam police arrested four more persons in a late-night operation against suspected cybercrime activities in several areas of Tupamari in Assam's Kamrup district, taking the total number of arrests in the ongoing probe to 14.

The operation was jointly carried out by personnel from Nagarbera and Tupamari police stations, along with officials under the Superintendent of Police of the Boko-Chhaygaon subdivision.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mahsud Ahmed of Tangnamari, Intadul Haque of No. 1 Tupamari, Habel Uddin of No. 2 Tupamari and Saiful Islam of No. 1 Tupamari.

Following the arrests, police conducted searches at the residences of the accused. During the searches, investigators reportedly recovered several ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheque books and other documents that are being examined as part of the probe.

With the latest arrests, a total of 14 people have so far been taken into custody from different areas of Tupamari in connection with alleged cybercrime activities.

Police are investigating the suspected network to ascertain the nature and extent of the alleged activities and determine the individual roles of those arrested. Investigators are also examining the documents and other materials recovered during the searches.

Residents have urged the police and district administration to intensify the investigation and identify others allegedly linked to the suspected network. They have also sought strict legal action against those found to be involved.

The investigation is continuing, and police may make further arrests if additional links emerge during the probe.