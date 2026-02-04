Assam: Four prisoners escape from Sadiya District Jail in broad daylight, security lapse triggers alarm

Four inmates escaped from Sadiya District Jail in broad daylight on Wednesday, February 4, raising serious questions about prison security and supervision.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as Nabin Buragohain, Amlan Jyoti Chetia, Sashidhar Deori, and Sonto Sonowal. The circumstances under which they managed to flee the high-security premises remain unclear, as jail and police authorities are yet to officially disclose details of the escape.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident occurred during daytime hours, intensifying concerns over possible lapses in vigilance and internal monitoring at the district jail. The daring escape has prompted an immediate response from law enforcement agencies.

Police have launched a massive manhunt to trace and apprehend the fugitives, with security tightened across Sadiya and adjoining areas. Checkpoints have been set up, and alerts have been issued to neighboring districts to prevent the escapees from fleeing the region.