Assam: Four regional organisation leaders arrested in Duliajan kidnapping, extortion case

Police in Assam’s Duliajan on Sunday, June 14, arrested four individuals associated with different regional socio-political organisations in connection with an alleged extortion case involving a contractor company operating under Oil India Limited’s Duliajan field headquarters in Dibrugarh district.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rintu Dutta, president of Bir Lachit Sena’s Dibrugarh unit; Kankan Rajkonwar, president of Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Duliajan; Binod Kumar Sonowal, president of Sonowal Kachari Yuba Mancha, Duliajan; and Manas Pratim Gohain, secretary of Bir Lachit Sena, Duliajan.

According to police sources, the arrests were made during the investigation into the alleged abduction of an official of Udipta Energy and Equipment Private Limited. The victim, identified as Uttamjyoti Bora, was reportedly kidnapped by a group on May 10.

Investigators alleged that Bora was not only abducted but also physically assaulted, and that money was demanded in exchange for his release.

Police stated that evidence collected during the investigation indicated the direct involvement of the four accused in the alleged crime, following which they were taken into custody.

Officials further informed that two other individuals had earlier been arrested in connection with the same case.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.