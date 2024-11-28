The Additional District and Sessions Judge of Bijni has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment in two separate cases, delivering justice in long-pending criminal matters registered at the Bijni police station.

In the first case, involving a dacoity and murder incident registered under case number 182/1989, Shankar Rajbanshi (68) and Ranjit Rajbanshi (48), both residents of Lakhijhora No. 2 in Bijni, were awarded life imprisonment. The case had remained unresolved for decades before this verdict.

In the second case, concerning kidnapping and murder (case number 364/2014), Majid Ali (42) of East Khamarpara in Bijni and Zakir Hussain (34) received life sentences.

Additionally, Asmat Ali (25), another accused in the case, was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The judgments mark significant progress in addressing serious crimes in the region and reinforce the commitment of the judiciary to ensuring justice, even in cases with prolonged trials.



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