Man-animal conflicts have seen a rise in Assam as on April 14 it was reported that four people were injured in a bear attack in the Chirang district.

In Madarpur village under Amguri police station in the district, a bear that came out early in the morning triggered panic in the area.

Iman Hasan, Abdul Jalil and Ziarul of the village have been injured in a bear attack in the village.

The injured have already been admitted to JSB Civil Hospital at Kajalgaon in the district.

Also Read: One Severely injured in Bear Attack in Assam's Baksa

Police administration personnel have already reached the spot and are seen taking care not to cause more casualties in the bear attack.

This is not the first time when there has been a conflict with bears in Assam, earlier in 2021 also a man was severely injured in a bear attack in Baksa's Mushalpur.

The injured person has been identified as Sonaram Brahma of Pub-Banglabari village, Mushalpur. He was attacked by a wild bear who had ventured into the village from the forest area in search of food.

Over the past few years, bears have been a major concern for the region as they would usually be seen in the village while searching for food.

It may be mentioned that even, a similar incident took place during which at least six persons were injured in the bear attack. The incident was reported in Chirang.

The incident took place when the six persons went to a bamboo garden to gather some cane. They were unaware of the danger that would follow once they entered the garden.