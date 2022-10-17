Amidst the ongoing crackdown by the state machinery on the mushrooming Jihadi modules in the state, the Assam police arrested four persons from Assam for having alleged links with Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) on October 17.

Notably, the arrest has been made from Nalbari and Tamulpur in Assam.

The police also seized mobile phones along with other incriminating documents.

The apprehended persons have been identified as - Sadeq Ali from Dongar Gaon Anchalik Madrassa under Tamulpur Police station and Jakibul Ali from Ghagrapar, Nalbari district for conspiring to wage war against the government of India and was involved in the indoctrination of youths to join Bangladesh based terror outfit namely Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), having affiliation to Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

Notably, Sadeq Ali was earlier associated with JMB and Neo JMB and for the last two years working for AQIS and radicalising youths including Jakibul Ali and others.

A Case vide TAMULPUR PS Case no. 189/22 u/s 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC RW Sec. 10/13 UA(P) Act.

On the other hand, Md Habel Ali and Abu Raihan have been arrested from Ghograpar under the Nalbari district.

Ghograpar PS Case no.163/22, U/S- 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC , R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act.

Notably, earlier in the month of August 2022, a suspected terrorist was detained by the Goalpara police along with Guwahati city police as part of an operation against Jihadi terror networks in Lower Assam districts.

The individual was believed to have connections to an Al-Qaeda network in Bangladesh.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday from Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari, according to the police.

The arrested suspected terrorist has been identified as Amjad Ajmal Hussain.

Amjad has direct connections to Mohammed Suman, also known as Saiful Islam alias Harun Rashid, a member of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), according to preliminary findings of an inquiry.

Amjad, a suspected terrorist, reportedly joined the Ansarula Bangla Team (ABT), a terrorist group based in Bangladesh, and was given the task to lead the Guwahati module.

