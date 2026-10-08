Assam: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals held in Dispur, questioning underway

Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by Dispur Police in Guwahati, days after a separate operation in which several suspected foreign nationals were apprehended in the city.

According to police, the four individuals were detected in the Dispur area and taken into custody for questioning. Authorities are verifying their identities, nationality and circumstances of their entry into Guwahati. Further details are awaited.

The latest detention comes amid a series of operations by Guwahati Police against suspected Bangladeshi nationals allegedly staying in the city without valid documents.

In separate operations conducted over two days, police apprehended 17 suspected Bangladeshi nationals. Five of them were intercepted at Paltan Bazar railway station while travelling on the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express.

The investigation subsequently led police to Vintage Home hotel, where the five individuals were allegedly being accommodated. Police arrested the hotel owner, two managers and a suspected key facilitator in connection with allegedly sheltering foreign nationals.

In another operation, 13 suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained from Shanti Hotel. Police have initiated proceedings for their expulsion under the applicable provisions of the Immigrants Act.

The latest detention in Dispur is part of the ongoing verification and enforcement action by the city police. Further details regarding the identities of the four detainees and the outcome of the questioning are awaited.