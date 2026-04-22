Assam: Four-year-old boy killed after massive fire engulfs house in Sonari

A four-year-old child was charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at a rented residence in Sonari town of Assam’s Charaideo district on Wednesday, April 22, officials said.

The incident occurred in Ward No. 7 under the jurisdiction of Sonari Police Station. According to preliminary information, the blaze erupted suddenly while a family member had stepped outside to fetch water for cooking, leaving the child inside the house.

Before any rescue could be attempted, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the structure. The child, identified as Raj Sena, was trapped inside and was burnt to death along with household belongings.

Fire and emergency services personnel reached the spot and brought the blaze under control after firefighting operations. However, the house was largely gutted in the incident.

Officials confirmed that the deceased was the son of Vijay Sena, a resident of the rented accommodation. The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, and further investigation is underway.

Police are examining the circumstances leading to the incident.







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