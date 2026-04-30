Assam: Fourteen years on, Medortari ferry tragedy victims still await memorial and justice

Residents of Medortari village on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Dhubri district on Thursday, April 30, observed the anniversary of the 2012 Medortari ferry tragedy that claimed 44 lives, with families of the victims gathering to pay tribute to the deceased.

The ferry disaster, one of the major river tragedies in the region, occurred on April 30, 2012, leaving several families devastated. Even after more than a decade, the incident continues to remain deeply etched in the collective memory of the villagers, many of whom lost parents, relatives and loved ones in the mishap.

Family members of the victims assembled along the banks of the Brahmaputra River, offered prayers for the departed souls and remembered those who lost their lives in the tragedy. Residents said the arrival of April 30 every year revives painful memories of the disaster and the trauma endured by the affected families.

Locals alleged that the site of the tragedy has remained neglected over the years, with no memorial or visible structure erected in memory of the victims. Villagers expressed disappointment over what they described as the continued neglect of the area despite repeated assurances made after the tragedy.

According to residents, the then Congress government had promised development initiatives for Medertari, including improved road connectivity, educational infrastructure and healthcare facilities. However, locals claimed that most of those commitments were never implemented.

Residents also recalled that AIUDF chief and former Dhubri Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal had announced financial support for the affected area through contributions from party legislators, but villagers alleged that the promised assistance did not materialise.

Over the years, political attention towards the tragedy has gradually diminished, residents said. However, families of the victims continue to observe the day every year in remembrance of those who died in the ferry disaster.

The commemorative gathering concluded with prayers and tributes offered by family members and villagers seeking eternal peace for the deceased.