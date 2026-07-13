Assam: Fraudsters posing as police rob Dhubri schoolteacher of gold worth Rs 4 lakh in daylight

A 59-year-old schoolteacher was allegedly duped of gold ornaments worth around Rs 4 lakh by three fraudsters posing as plainclothes police personnel in a brazen daylight robbery in Assam's Dhubri town on Monday, July 13.

The victim, identified as Jotsna Begum, was targeted at around 11:45 a.m. on A.K. Azad Road after she had collected medicines from a local pharmacy and was on her way home.

According to the complaint, two men approached Begum and identified themselves as undercover police officers. They allegedly asked her to remove all her gold jewellery, claiming that a murder had taken place further up the road and that it was unsafe to wear valuables in the area.

When Begum reportedly hesitated and attempted to leave, a third man joined the two and appeared to cooperate with them by removing his own "gold" ornaments and handing them over, seemingly to convince her that the men were genuine police personnel.

The third man then allegedly urged Begum to comply, saying the officers were only trying to ensure her safety.

Believing the trio, Begum removed her gold necklace and three bangles. The accused allegedly snatched the jewellery from her hands and fled the spot before anyone could intervene.

Realising she had been cheated, Begum informed her son, who rushed to the scene. A First Information Report (FIR) was later lodged at Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and deployed patrol teams to trace the accused. CCTV footage from A.K. Azad Road and nearby commercial establishments is being examined to identify the suspects.