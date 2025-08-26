Assam ensures 100 per cent availability of free essential drugs in state hospitals

The Assam government has achieved full availability of free essential drugs across all public health facilities in the state, Health Minister Ashok Singhal announced on August 26.

Addressing a press conference, Singhal said that the government spent Rs 378.67 crore on procuring free medicines in 2024-25 and has earmarked Rs 445.73 crore for the current financial year. He emphasized that the initiative has significantly improved healthcare outcomes, enhanced accessibility to medical services for vulnerable populations, and reduced their financial burden.

“We have ensured 100 per cent availability of free medicines as per the Essential Drugs List (EDL) across all health facilities in the state, including district hospitals, sub-district hospitals, community health centres, primary health centres, urban primary health centres, urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir, and sub-health centres,” Singhal stated.

The Health Minister explained that the free drugs service is a flagship programme of the Central government, implemented under the National Health Mission (NHM). Assam, in collaboration with the Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL), adopted the scheme and is committed to providing free medicines to all citizens.

Singhal further assured that the quality of medicines is being closely monitored and that healthcare professionals and patients are being made aware of the initiative.

“Our government remains committed to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens. The free drugs initiative is a significant step towards achieving this goal, and we will continue to ensure that all citizens have access to essential medicines and quality healthcare services,” he added.

The announcement comes at a time when improving public healthcare access remains a top priority for the Assam government, aiming to strengthen the state’s health infrastructure and ensure equitable medical care across urban and rural areas.