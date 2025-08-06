Assam to launch Nijut Moina Asoni 2.0 on Aug 6, empowering 10 lakh girls

The Assam government is set to launch the free form distribution programme under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Asoni 2.0 (MMNMA 2.0) on August 6, for the financial year 2025–26.

The initiative aims to support 10 lakh girls in pursuing higher education by facilitating access to application forms for eligible students.

In alignment with the state’s efforts, the Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong district administrations will host the programme at six designated venues on the same day.

The events will feature prominent dignitaries, including the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) at Diphu Govt. College, former MP Horensing Bey at Eastern Karbi Anglong College, Bokajan, Dr. Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker, ALA at Govt. Model College, Deithor, MLA Dorsing Ronghang at Thongnokbe College, Dokmoka, MLA Bidya Sing Engleng at Rukasen College, and MLA Rupsing Teron at Rangsina College, Donkamokam, West Karbi Anglong.

The District Information and Public Relations Office (DIPRO) has been tasked with ensuring extensive publicity through digital and social media platforms to highlight key activities and maximize awareness and participation across all venues.