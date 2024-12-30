A free medical camp organised by Off-Campus Education, in collaboration with Madona Pathological Laboratory, provided essential healthcare services to 288 individuals in Dhubri on Sunday. The initiative, held at the 1999 No. Umacharan Bani Peeth School, aimed to support underprivileged members of the community with much-needed medical attention.

Led by Dr Soumitra Paul, the camp offered critical health screenings, including urine ACR, NCB, blood lipid profiles, random plasma glucose (RPG), and blood pressure monitoring. Renowned doctors like Dr Sagnik Ghosh, Dr Abul Fazal Sarkar, and Dr Jaman provided consultations, and free medicines were distributed to those in need.

The effort was spearheaded by Paramjit Roy, founder and CEO of Off-Campus Education, with project coordination by Kaushik Kumar Biswas. A dedicated team of 25 volunteers and technicians ensured the smooth operation of the camp, with key support from Khokan Das, headmaster of the host school.