A free multi-specialty health camp was organized on Monday, May 20 at Tikak Colliery in the Margherita sub-division. This initiative, held under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme of North East Coalfields Coal India Ltd, Margherita, aimed to provide comprehensive healthcare services to the local community.

The camp was officially inaugurated by B. Veera Reddy, Director Technical of Coal India Ltd, who attended as the chief guest. In a symbolic gesture towards environmental conservation, B. Veera Reddy and his wife, B. Shobha Reddy, each planted a sapling during the event.

The health camp featured seven doctors from the Central Hospital of North East Coalfields, led by Dr. Bringeshwar Sharma and Dr. Sanjib Sonowal. Hundreds of patients attended the camp, where they received free medical check-ups and medicines. The event took place at the Tikak Public Auditorium, marking a significant effort to enhance healthcare access in the region.

Also read: Himanta Biswa Sarma: For every Aurangzeb, a Lachit Borphukan is born