Two free roaming rhinos at Tinivahiya village at Teok in Jorhat raised concerns among the natives.

Along with informing the forest department villagers were trying to drive away the rhinos from the area. Forest department officials upon reaching the spot also tried their best to drive home the rhinos.



Sources however said that the rhinos strayed into human habitat in search of food.

It is to be noted that animals coming out from the wild and confronting humans has become a norm in Jorhat’s eastern region.



A few days ago, about 16 people were injured in the attack of a leopard in Satai Antal under the Tiok Vidhansabha constituency of the district. At the same time, after 24 hours, the forest department caught the leopard, after which people heaved a sigh of relief.

Also read: Assam: Biswanath police nabs suspected rhino poacher in Sootea



The continuous efforts of forest officials came to an end on December 27 as they successfully tranquilized the leopard and captured him in Assam's Jorhat district.



However, during the process of tranquilizing, the leopard got injured. The leopard was admitted to the CWRC in critical condition and took his last breath at 4.45 am on December 29.



''We shot him twice in order to capture him. He is an adult Leopard. However, he has been injured and we will take him for medical examination and on the basis of that report, a decision will be taken,'' a forest official said on December 27 while speaking to media over the matter.