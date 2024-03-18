A freight train derailed at Barpeta Road on March 18. The train which was transporting goods from the railway department fell off the tracks.

Railway officials responded to the crisis arriving at the scene to assess the situation which minimized the potential damage from the accident.

The incident occurred at a distance from the Barpeta Road railway station. The railway department's coordinated response ensured that the situation was brought under control in a timely manner.

While the exact cause of the derailment is yet to be determined, authorities are actively investigating the matter to prevent similar incidents in the future. No casualties have been reported thus far.