Fresh floods have affected more than 633 families in 10 villages in the last few days in Assam's Dhemaji district, said an official on October 11.

“Nearly 633 families of 10 villages have been affected by the food. The district administration is taking stock of the situation and making arrangements to provide relief,'' said Achyut Baruah, Dhemaji district circle officer.

Notably, the water level of the Siang river and several tributaries has been rising and inundated nearly 10 villages under the Jonai sub-division in the region due to heavy rainfall in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

The flood waters have submerged and destroyed several hectares of cropland, and roads under the Dikhari and Telam Village Panchayat areas.

Following floods, villagers have been forced to leave their homes and take shelter in safer places.

''For the last 3-4 days, the water level has been gradually increasing and the flood waters have submerged my house,'' said one of the villagers.

In the year 2022, so far, nearly 192 people have lost their lives in floods and landslides in Assam.