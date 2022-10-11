As many as 33,000 have been affected by the fresh floods in Assam's three districts following heavy rainfall, said a flood report.

As per the Flood Reporting And Information Management System report, the water levels of many rivers are rising following the incessant rain in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh for the last few days.

The report further revealed that at least 46 villages in Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, and Lakhimpur districts have been submerged. Besides this, the water level of the Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level mark at Neamatighat in Jorhat.

More than 15,000 people have been affected alone in the Dhemaji district while 14, 895 people are affected in Lakhimpur and the Dibrugarh district, the number stands at 3,857.

The flood report also stated that 22 villages in the Dhemaji district, 23 in the Lakhimpur district, and one village in the Dibrugarh district have been affected.

Around 1,300 hectares of croplands have also been affected in these three districts.

In addition to this, around 11,000 domestic animals have also been affected by floods in Dhemaji and Lakhimpur districts.