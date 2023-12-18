The Village Defence Party (VDP) and Dhubri Police played a friendly volleyball match at the Dhubri Police Reserve Field on Monday.

The match was part of an initiative to build a strong relationship and communication between the police and the VDPs, who are local volunteers assisting the police in maintaining law and order in the villages.

The match also aimed to promote sports among the masses and encourage the youth to participate in physical activities. Sports lovers from all over the town attended the match and enjoyed the thrilling game. Senior Journalist, Ashiqure Rahman attended the event as Chief Guest.

The match was played in a spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie, with both teams displaying their skills and enthusiasm. The Dhubri Police team emerged victorious, but the VDP team also put up a tough fight and earned the respect of their opponents.

The match was followed by a prize distribution ceremony, where the winners and the runners-up were awarded trophies and certificates. The Dhubri Police also thanked the VDPs for their cooperation and support in ensuring the safety and security of the district.

The VDPs expressed their gratitude to the police for organising the match and providing them with an opportunity to showcase their talent, where in Mofizul Hoque achieved the best player award.

The match was a successful event that strengthened the bond between the police and the VDPs and also created awareness and interest in sports among the people. The Dhubri Police and the VDPs hoped to continue such events in the future and foster a culture of harmony and cooperation in the district.