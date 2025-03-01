As Ramadan approaches, fruit prices in Dhubri and its adjoining markets have witnessed a steep surge, making it difficult for consumers to afford essential items for Iftar. The rising demand for watermelons and other fruits has led to a significant price hike, with rates increasing by 50-60 per cent across various varieties.

According to market reports, wholesale watermelon prices are at ₹30 per kg, while in retail markets, they range between Rs 60-70 per kg. The price surge has affected multiple fruits, including apples, grapes, bananas, sweet lime, pomegranates, and kinnow. Current market rates show:

Sweet lime (Mausambi): Rs 230-250 per kg

Watermelon: Rs 60-70 per kg

Pomegranate: Rs 220-260 per kg

Banana: Rs 100 per kg

Chiku (Sapota): Rs 80-120 per kg

Cashew nuts: Rs 1000-1200 per kg

Grapes: Rs120-200 per kg

The sharp rise in fruit prices has forced many consumers to cut down on purchases, despite fruits being an essential part of Iftar meals. Several consumers have voiced their concerns, urging authorities to regulate prices and prevent unfair inflation during this crucial time.

Despite the drastic price increase, there has been no intervention from the local administration or the food supply department in Dhubri. Expressing frustration, a consumer remarked, "The month of Ramadan comes once a year, and we need fruits for Iftar."