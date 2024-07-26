Sajidul Haque, the prime suspect in a fatal road accident that claimed six lives in Assam's Karimganj, has been arrested by police.

Haque, a resident of Patharkhandi, was driving a four-wheeler (registration number AS 11S 8323) without insurance or a valid pollution certificate.

He has been arrested at Silchar airport after fleeing the scene of the crash.

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The incident has raised serious questions about road safety and the enforcement of traffic regulations on national highways.

Authorities are now under scrutiny regarding their efforts to control vehicle speeds and ensure compliance with basic safety requirements.

Among the victims was four-year-old Kanmani Sakibul, whose death has left a family devastated. The case has sparked a debate on accountability and justice for the victims' families, particularly in light of the vehicle's lack of proper documentation.